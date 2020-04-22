Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



On April 19, 2020, peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 63. Dearly loved and adored husband of Leanne, loved son of the late Murray (Floyd) and the late Marie Cassidy, loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Christopher and Trish Cassidy, Teresa and Blue Tangiora, Justine and Grant Pearce, loved uncle of Claudia, Hamiora and Amelia, Tainui and Holly, Hiraina, Madeleine and Seamus, Isabella, and great-uncle of Brixton, loved nephew and cousin, and loved friend of Brenda.

"A good man with a

good heart

Finally, at peace

And never to be forgotten"

A special thank you to the Team at Merivale Retirement Village, Dr Avtar Raina, Dr Jim Edwards, Lorraine Trebilcock and the Oncology Team at Christchurch Public Hospital, Dr Lyndell Gibson and Dr Chris Hill for the care and compassion shown to Stephen. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held at a later date. Messages for the Cassidy family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Richmond 8013.







