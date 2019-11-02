BAZLEY,
Stephen Phillip (Steve):
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, suddenly at home; aged 61 years. A special Gandad adored by Ryder, Jovi and Saylor, Dad, friend, protector of his girls Mary, Tan and Kim, and son-in-law Anfa.
Loved and respected by many
Messages to the Bazley family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held in the Hornby Rugby League Clubrooms, 422 Halswell Junction Road, Islington, on Monday, November 4, at 1.00pm. Burial will be on Tuesday, November 5, at 12 noon, at Wainui. Steve is now at home in Glovers Road, Halswell if you wish to pay your respects.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019