HICKEY, Stephanie Jan:
Died suddenly on Saturday, July 6, 2019, wonderfully loved mum of Michael Pemberton, Hayden and Brd Pemberton, and Julia and Tony Osten, beloved wife of David, loved step-mum of Aaron, Cheyenne, and Justin, adored and devoted grandma of Addi, and Elise, a dearly loved sister and aunty and a beautiful friend.
"Steph was so loved by
all who knew her and will
be missed every day."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stephanie Hickey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to farewell Steph will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Harewood, on Friday, July 12, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019