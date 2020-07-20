Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



Slipped away at Palm Grove Rest Home in the early hours of Saturday, July 18th, 2020, in her 69th year. Stephanie's was a life dominated by struggle, overcoming adversity and continually defying the odds, living a fulsome life as well as she was able. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bill and Elspeth Cook (Dacre), sister of Derek and Eleanor Cook (Te Anau), Joanne and Lex Wohlers (Otama), Stuart and Jeannie Cook (Winton), Janet and Ricky Larsen (Arrowtown), David Cook (deceased), Allison (deceased) and Denis Cocks (Christchurch), and a special aunty of Gretchen, and Bede Cocks (Christchurch), and a much loved aunty of her many nieces and nephews. One of life's characters, Stephanie will leave an indelible mark on those who were close to her and knew her character intimately. In this regard, the family would like to thank the Carers and Nurses of the Palm Grove Rest Home who battled with her, laughed with her, and exchanged opinions about many aspects of daily life. They served her well and served her generously. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Stephanie Cook, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Stephanie's wish is for a private cremation and her ashes will be interred in the Columbarium Wall at the Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium alongside her sister Allison. A Private Celebration will be held with family and friends in the days ahead.







COOK, Stephanie:Slipped away at Palm Grove Rest Home in the early hours of Saturday, July 18th, 2020, in her 69th year. Stephanie's was a life dominated by struggle, overcoming adversity and continually defying the odds, living a fulsome life as well as she was able. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bill and Elspeth Cook (Dacre), sister of Derek and Eleanor Cook (Te Anau), Joanne and Lex Wohlers (Otama), Stuart and Jeannie Cook (Winton), Janet and Ricky Larsen (Arrowtown), David Cook (deceased), Allison (deceased) and Denis Cocks (Christchurch), and a special aunty of Gretchen, and Bede Cocks (Christchurch), and a much loved aunty of her many nieces and nephews. One of life's characters, Stephanie will leave an indelible mark on those who were close to her and knew her character intimately. In this regard, the family would like to thank the Carers and Nurses of the Palm Grove Rest Home who battled with her, laughed with her, and exchanged opinions about many aspects of daily life. They served her well and served her generously. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Stephanie Cook, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Stephanie's wish is for a private cremation and her ashes will be interred in the Columbarium Wall at the Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium alongside her sister Allison. A Private Celebration will be held with family and friends in the days ahead. Published in The Press on July 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers