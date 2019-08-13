Steph MAINPRIZE

  • "Our treasured and very special client Steph. your engaging..."
    - Selvaggia Hair co
  • "Remembered with Love. Daughter-in-law of Margaret..."
    - Margaret McSweeney
  • "Love to Steve and Cate, thinking of you in this difficult..."
  • "A beautiful, generous and genuine great person. Steph you..."
    - David Rhodes
  • "MAINPRIZE, Stephanie: Much loved daughter of Valerie,..."
    - Stephanie MAINPRIZE
    Published in: The Press
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
MAINPRIZE, Steph:
On August 11, 2019, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by family and friends, aged 44 years. Adored and treasured wife of Steve Sibley, and proud, 'best Mum ever' of Cate.
Steph was an inspirational, fun-loving, high-energy, generous soul amongst her friends and whanau.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Graci Foundation in memory of Steph would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at www.graci.co.nz. Please join us to celebrate Steph's life in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 16, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

