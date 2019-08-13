MAINPRIZE, Steph:
On August 11, 2019, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by family and friends, aged 44 years. Adored and treasured wife of Steve Sibley, and proud, 'best Mum ever' of Cate.
Steph was an inspirational, fun-loving, high-energy, generous soul amongst her friends and whanau.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Graci Foundation in memory of Steph would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at www.graci.co.nz. Please join us to celebrate Steph's life in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 16, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019