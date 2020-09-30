SWAN, Stella Rosemary:

On Sunday, September 27, 2020, unexpectedly, and in the end peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 68 years. Inspiring, kind-hearted and deeply loved mum and mother-in-law of Ant and Rob, James and Yan. Adored nana of Jacob and Shay, and India-Rose; Jaron, William, and Oliver, gran to Kody, Bree-anna, and Jaxon. Cherished sister of Gary Small and caring mum to 'Poppy', 'Brandy' and all her past fur babies. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stella Swan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service to celebrate Stella's life will be held at our Avonpark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, on Saturday, October 3 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.







