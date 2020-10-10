Stella STRAKER

Death Notice

STRAKER, Stella Beatrice:
Passed peacefully on October 2, 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Sally, and a loved Nana of Mark and Vikki, and Quintin, and great-grandmother of Matthew. We want to thank all the staff at Summerset at Wigram for their wonderful, loving care of Stella. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stella Straker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Stella's request, a private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020
