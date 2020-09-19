McDONALD,
Stella Florence:
In loving memory of our very treasured mother, nana, and great-grandmother, who left us 22 years ago.
Not a day passes by Mum that you don't cross my mind
Not all of you departed when you left this earth behind
For in my heart there is a place that only you can hold
Filled with all our loving memories I care for more than gold
I know that you still hear me Mum, so know that this is true
That everything I am today is all because of you.
Love - Terry and family
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020