Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella MCDONALD. View Sign In Memoriam



Stella Florence:

In loving memory of our very treasured mother, nana, and great-grandmother, who left us 21 years ago.

Not a day passes by Mum that you don't cross my mind

Not all of you departed when you left this earth behind

For in my heart there is a place that only you can hold

Filled with all our loving memories I care for more than gold

I know that you still hear me Mum, so know that this is true

That everything I am today is all because of you.



Love - Terry and family



McDONALD,Stella Florence:In loving memory of our very treasured mother, nana, and great-grandmother, who left us 21 years ago.Not a day passes by Mum that you don't cross my mindNot all of you departed when you left this earth behindFor in my heart there is a place that only you can holdFilled with all our loving memories I care for more than goldI know that you still hear me Mum, so know that this is trueThat everything I am today is all because of you.Love - Terry and family Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers