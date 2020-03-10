Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On March 8, 2020, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 97 years. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Allan (Joe), adored and precious mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Sheila, Bruce and Vicki, Jo and Tim Dearsley, and Ross and Robyn. Very special fun loving nan of Nicola and Dave, Mandy and Paul, James and Jodie, Sarah (deceased), Kate and Matt, John and Susan, Simon and Aleasha, Andrew, Annabel and Ben, Chris and Billie, Sara and Alistair, Jean, Alice, and Angus, cherished and very proud great-nan of her 16¾ great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Ilam Lifecare for their amazing kindness, love and care of Stella. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stella Cameron, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Stella's wonderful life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 13, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.







Published in The Press on Mar. 10, 2020

