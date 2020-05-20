WRIGHT, Stanley Edward:
After a courageous battle Stan passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Aged 84. Dearly loved husband and companion of Joyce. Loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Julie, Glenn, Marty and Leanne. Cherished Poppa of Kirsty, Jaimie and Danielle.
Forever loved and remembered.
Due to present circumstances a private funeral service will be held for Stan. Messages may be addressed to the Wright family, C/o PO Box 35 Rangiora 7440
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020