Stanley Edwin (Stan):
On June 30, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital; aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire, loved father and father-in-law of Nicole and Lotu Tonga, Justin and Ine, Aaron and Tu, and Damon and Amy. Loved 'Grandad the Candyman' of Josh; Niko, Casey; Kane, Ava, Mr T; and Zara. Special thanks to all the staff at the ICU Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Wealleans family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Stan's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020