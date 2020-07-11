WALTER,
Stanley James (Stan):
Stan passed peacefully away in the arms of his Heavenly Father, aged 74 years, on July 8, 2020, at Burwood Hospital. Beloved Dad of Anita and Amy, and Grandpa of Isaac and Noah, treasured son of the late Margaret Jean and Leslie Arthur Walter, and loved brother of Harry and Vera-May. Close friend of Pene, mother of Anita and Amy, and son-in-law of the late Helen and George. Loved uncle of Jamie, Leanne, Jennie, the late Lori, Lesley and families, good friend to Gary and Kathryn and family. Special thanks to the staff in BG Ward at Burwood Hospital and Camellia Court Rest Home for their care and support. Messages to the Walter Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations in Stan's memory to Totara Club/Presbyterian Support would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from Whitmore or London Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 16, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020