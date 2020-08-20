O'KEEFE,
Stanley George (Stan): MBE
Sadly and unexpectedly passed away on August 17, 2020. Stan will be lovingly remembered by wife Lynne, children and partners Elizabeth and John, Wayne and Paulette, Helen and James, and Sarah and Matt. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Eamon, Fynn, Jack, Darcey, and Bailey. Brother of Hughie and Shirley (deceased), and Mary and the late Ron Cannon. Uncle to Ronald, Grant and Debbie, cousin of the Robertson family, brother-in-law of Rosalie and Jules, Brian and Trish, and Pauline and Greg.
"Finally at peace x"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stan O'Keefe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private family service has been held. A wake will be held on Sunday, please contact the family, [email protected]
Published in The Press on Aug. 20, 2020