Stanley Frank (Tiny): M.B.E.
(Reg. No's. 818397, 32867, WO1 (Rtd) S.F. Hill, RNZA). On October 2, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 92 years. Much loved husband of the late Marge, loved Dad of Gay, Stan, and John and Yvonne, loved Popa of his five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Thanks to the Emergency Services and the doctors in Rolleston who have attended to Tiny over the last few months. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tiny Hill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gut Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Tiny's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 4, 2019