FARRALL, Stanley (Stan):
Sadly passed away March 27, 2020, at Windsorcare Rest Home, in Christchurch, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Barbara, dearly loved father of Michael, Julie and Bruce, father-in-law of Anne and Hee Ryang, grandfather of Sean, Liam, Beth, and partners Latoya, and Will, great-grandfather of Lucas. Messages for the Farrall family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013. A Private Family Service has been held.

Published in The Press on May 23, 2020
