Stanley CORMACK

Service Information
Kaikoura Funeral Services
94 Beach Road
Kaikoura , Marlborough
7300
033193377
Death Notice

CORMACK,
Stanley Peter (Peter):
Passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, at Christchurch Public Hospital. Much loved husband of Sue and the late Annette. Cherished father of David, Mark, Leonie, Sharon and the late Jo. Brother of Ian, Eric, Maxine, and the late Rex. Adored Grandad and Great-Grandad of his wonderful grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts".
Private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held and date to be announced. Messages of sympathy can be sent, c/- of Cormack Family, 141 Torquay Street, Kaikoura 7300.

Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020
