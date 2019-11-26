Stanley BARNETT (1993 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your Loss Geoff and Barbar. Alot of my Primary..."
    - Cam Mills
  • "So very, very sorry to hear of the loss of dear Stan, we..."
    - Joseph, Matthew, Rose, Sara and John Prue
  • "Barbara and Geoff, with sadness and love I send my empathy...."
    - Megan Russell
  • "deepest sympathies to you"
    - Maureen Dunlop
  • "Barbara and Geoff. We are very sorry to hear about the sad..."
    - Shona McKee
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Tai Tapu Community Centre
722 Old Tai Tapu Road
View Map
Death Notice

BARNETT, Stanley William:
4.5.1993 - 21.11.2019
Suddenly at home. Cherished one and only of Barbara and Geoffrey Barnett. Much loved nephew of Michelle and Rhys Williams, Heather and John Richards, Pam and Bob Hurst, Alison and Barry Hume, and Peter Verity. Loved by all his cousins and his great-aunties. Dearly loved by his grandparents Shirley and Terrance Barnett, and Molly and Ron Verity (all deceased).
"Now at peace from
troubled thoughts"
Messages c/- PO Box 37195, Halswell, Christchurch 8245. Donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Stan will be held in the Tai Tapu Community Centre, 722 Old Tai Tapu Road (access via Rhodes Park), on Friday, November 29, at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.