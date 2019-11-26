BARNETT, Stanley William:
4.5.1993 - 21.11.2019
Suddenly at home. Cherished one and only of Barbara and Geoffrey Barnett. Much loved nephew of Michelle and Rhys Williams, Heather and John Richards, Pam and Bob Hurst, Alison and Barry Hume, and Peter Verity. Loved by all his cousins and his great-aunties. Dearly loved by his grandparents Shirley and Terrance Barnett, and Molly and Ron Verity (all deceased).
"Now at peace from
troubled thoughts"
Messages c/- PO Box 37195, Halswell, Christchurch 8245. Donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Stan will be held in the Tai Tapu Community Centre, 722 Old Tai Tapu Road (access via Rhodes Park), on Friday, November 29, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019