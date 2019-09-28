RODGERS, Stacey Maree:
As the result of a farm accident at Timaru, on September 25, 2019, aged 41 years. Beloved daughter of Kerry Rodgers (Chatham Islands) and Victoria Rodgers (Lower Hutt), much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jackie and George Burrows (Rolleston), Patrice and Michael Fraser (Dannevirke), and Michael and Gayle Rodgers (Rugby, England), Jane and Mark Fahy (Wellington), and loved by her nieces Tyler, Sara-Grace, Shenelle, Ella and Cassandra, and nephew Kerry. A gathering for friends and family will be held at her sister Jackie's residence (93 Two Chain Road Rolleston, Christchurch), on Sunday where Stacey will lay until her final journey to rest at the urupã on Maipito Road, Waitangi, Chatham Islands.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019