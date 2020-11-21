SIMSON,
Sophie Judith Marie:
On November 16, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 34 years. Loved and loving mother of Carlos, Ava, and Hugo, daughter of Sara (dec) and beloved granddaughter of the late Judy Simson, sister of Nicholas Davidson, partner of James Williamson, and much loved by all her friends and extended family. Messages to the Simson family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Memorial Service to farewell Sophie will be held in the National Equestrian Centre Christchurch, 795 McLeans Island Road, on Thursday, November 26, at 4.00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family welcome donations towards the funeral costs, which can either be made at the service or online at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/sophie-simson to help give Sophie a great send off.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020