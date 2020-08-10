CRIBB,
Sonya Anne (nee Keddie):
On August 7, 2020, after a long courageous battle, peacefully, at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 46 years. Dearly loved wife of Corey, loved mother of Sophie, Caleb, and Olivia. Loved daughter of Bruce Keddie and the late Margaret Bannan and a loved daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend. Special thanks to Nurse Maude for their love, care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Cribb family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Sonya will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, (via Gardiners Road), on Thursday, August 13, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2020