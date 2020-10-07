EARLY, Sonia May:
On October 5, 2020 after a long illness, in her 82nd year, beloved wife of the late Barry, loved mother of Susan, (Invercargill), Frances and Donald Finlayson, Marie, Sefton, and the late Phillip. Much loved Gran, and great-gran. Also loved friend of Trevor.
"Sadly Missed"
Messages 10a Trevor Street, Hor nby, Christchurch 8042. A farewell to Sonia will be held in Our Chapel, 12 High Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, October 8, at 11.00am, thereafter to the Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020