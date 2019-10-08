GOPAL, Somi Dayal:
Peacefully at home on October 6, 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dayal, loved mother and mother-in-law of Shanti and Kishore Fakir, dearest grandmother of Niranjina, Mansha, Devint, and Hernesha, grandmother-in-law of Jagdev, Kalpesh and Catherine, great-grandmother of Jiya, Avni, Veeraj, Ahana, Chaya, and Vincent.
She will be greatly missed
and remain in our
hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Somi will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11.30am. Interment thereafter at Sydenham Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 8, 2019