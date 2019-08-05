O'CONNELL,
S.M. Most Reverend Bishop
Stuart France:
Bishop Emeritus of Rarotonga, Cook Islands, and loved and respected Confrere of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at St Joseph's Home of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Herne Bay, Auckland, on Friday, August 2, 2019, aged 84 years.
Requiescat in Pace
Dearly loved by his cousins, and much loved Bishop in the Cook Islands, Samoa and New Zealand. Bishop Stuart's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Christ The King, 260 Richardson Road, Owairaka, Auckland, on Friday, August 8, 2019, at 11.30am, and thereafter burial at St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Church Crescent, Panmure. A Vigil Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Christ The King, on Thursday, August 8, at 7.00pm. The Rosary will be recited at St Joseph's Home, 9 Tweed Street, Herne Bay, Auckland, on Thursday, August 8, at 4.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019