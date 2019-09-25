PHIMMAVANH,
Siu-Ling (Deborah):
On Monday, September 23, 2019, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Loved wife of Bounhieng, loving mother and mother-in-law to Tamara and Simon Bisseker, and Matthew and Jessi. Doting Ama to Toby Bisseker. Thank you to all the staff at Ward 25 and 26 at Christchurch Hospital, Healthcare NZ Community Nurses, and to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch Hospital Ward 26 Patient Comfort fund or Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to the Phimmavanh family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Siu-Ling's life will be held at the Rangiora Baptist Church, 111e East Belt, Rangiora, on Friday, September 27, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019