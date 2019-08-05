LOCHORE,

Sir Brian James (BJ):

ONZ, KNZM, OBE.

On August 3, 2019, peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 78. All Black 1963 - 1971 #637, All Black Captain 1966 - 1970. Beloved husband and best friend of Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Jon, Joanne and Mark, David and Virginia. Inspirational grandfather of Lochie, Sophie, and Annie; James, Charlotte and Brigette; Jake and Frank. Much loved brother of Kevin, Shona, and Wayne. The family thank the numerous doctors and medical staff who tried so hard and gave exceptional care. Brian led a life that was full. The family are very proud of all he achieved, and their hearts are breaking at this time of loss as Brian still had so much to give. A Service to celebrate Sir Brian's life will be held at Memorial Park, Dixon Street, Masterton, on Thursday, August 8 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Lochore family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton.





