TIMBRELL, Simon James:
Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, November 2, 2020, aged 36 years. Much loved son of David, and Denise, loved step-son of Rose, and the late Murray. Much loved brother and brother-in-law, friend and mate of Chris and Jill, Shane and Melissa, Nathan and Fran, and Jen and Rory, and a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
"Loved and never forgotten"
Messages for the Timbrell family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Simon will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 447 Linwood Ave (cnr Linwood Ave & Keighleys Rd), Christchurch, on Monday, November 9, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020