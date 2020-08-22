SLOPER, Simon Patrick:
Passed away tragically on Monday, August 17, 2020, aged 34 years. Loved son of Glenis and the late David Sloper. Loved father of Jack. Youngest brother and brother-in-law to Sean and Sharlene, Andrea and Mark, Michelle and Russell, Roxanne and Jonny. Much loved Uncle of Charnae and Jesse, Tayler, Daniel and Casey, Charlie, Oscar and Harry. Messages to the Sloper family c/- P O Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Simon's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Tuesday August 25, commencing at 1.30pm. To view Simon's service go to
www.patersonsfunerals.co.nz, go to Obituaries, then click on Simon Sloper for the link.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020