GIBSON,
Simon James (Simon):
Passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands, Ellerslie. Deeply loved husband of Faye for 58 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Deborah and Mark Darling, Andrea and Tony Colby, Brendon Gibson and Deb Chambers, Katherine Gibson and Keith McLaughlin. Loving Pop of Sam, Alex, Emily, Anna, James, Rebecca, Matthew, Luca, Oliver, Alice and Julia. Loved son of the late James and Patricia (nee Lynch) Gibson and brother of Patricia, Mary, Tom, Anne and Helen and the late Katherine and Cecelia. A loving husband, father, father-in-law, Pop, brother and Uncle who is deeply loved and will be missed. He is also remembered as a friend, colleague, coach and mentor to many.
A true Marist Man.
Special thanks to the community of Mercy Parklands for their care, compassion and love during Dad's final journey. In lieu of flowers you are invited to make a donation in Dad's memory to Mercy Parklands, Private Bag 28902, Remuera 1541. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11.00am. Communications to the Gibson Family, PO Box 99558, Newmaket 1149.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020