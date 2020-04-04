CRAIGIE, Simon Leslie:
On March 31, 2020, peacefully at Chatswood Rest Home. Loved son of Leslie and Rehle, brother and brother-in-law of Rob and Mara, and Louise, uncle of William, a special friend of many. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Chatswood, Nurse Maude Palliative Care and Simon's Oncology Team. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Simon Craigie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Simon's request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020