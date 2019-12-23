Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Holy Trinity Catholic Church 108 Jeffrey's Road Bryndwr View Map Death Notice



Sim passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 6.30pm, aged 69 years. Sim was Marie's soulmate, best friend, and beloved husband of 44 years; a loving and much adored father and father-in-law to Sharleen and Matt, Kalman and Davina, Marcus and Sandra, and Nicole and Dom, and a wonderful Ah Kun to his grandchildren, Hunter and Isla. Sim was a treasured brother and brother-in-law, and uncle to his many nieces and nephews in Malaysia, and around the world. Sim loved walking in the great outdoors and capturing the beauty of his surroundings in his stunning photographs. Special thanks to Sim and Marie's close friends for their ongoing kindness and support. Thank you to Dr Ding, and Dr Pow from Grahams Road Medical Practice, and the Doctors and nurses from Christchurch Hospital for their care and compassion.

May Sim rest in peace and always be remembered.

In lieu of flowers donations to St John's Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/snlee2012 Sim's funeral service will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 108 Jeffrey's Road, Bryndwr, on Saturday, January 4, at 11.00am, private thereafter.







