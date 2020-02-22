DOEL, Sidonia:
(1930 – 2020)
Passed peacefully on February 17, 2020. Wife of the late Keith, loved Mum of Trevor and Elaine (Papakura), Jan and Des Maher (Queensland) and a loved Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. Sister of Don Sundborn and the late Pauline, and Joan. Friend of Helen and Colin Carlile and Bruce Hoffman. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. Messages to the Doel Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Sidonia's request a private cremation has been held.
'R.I.P. Mum'
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020