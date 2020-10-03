MARSHALL,
Sidney Denne (Denne):
Peacefully promoted to Paradise on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Bainlea House, Rangiora. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Michelle, Stephen and Jan, Susan and Mike, and Pam and Keith. Loved grandfather of Tim, Scott, Ben, and Eli; Paul, Rachel, Sarah, John, David, Peter, Andrew, Daniel, Rebekah, and Mark; and Cheyenne. Great-grandfather of Maddison, and Bella; and Noah. Grandfather-in-law of Olivia, Maria, Justin, Emily, Charlotte, and Naomi. A celebration of Denne's life will be held at the Rangiora Baptist Church, 111 East Belt, Rangiora, on Monday, October 5, at 1.30 pm. Private family burial thereafter. Messages to the Marshall family, c/- PO Box 33, Sefton 7445.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020