Shona SPRIGGS

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana
92 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Oxford Cemetery
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

SPRIGGS, Shona Marjorie:
On February 3, 2020, passed away peacefully at Holmwood Hospital, aged 85 years, with family at her side. Much loved wife of the late Leslie, dearly loved mum of Gloria and Gary, Dennis, and Valmai and Kerry, loved 'grandma', 'nana', and great-grandmother. Many thanks to the staff of Holmwood Hospital for their compassionate care of Shona. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shona Spriggs, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Shona will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, February 7, at 10.30am, burial to follow at Oxford Cemetery at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020
