SKELLEY,
Shona Mary (nee Beauvais):
On January 8, 2020, at home with her family in Rangiora. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Mischa, Luarna, Caillin and Louisa. NanMa of Storm-Kate, Nikita, Taidgh, Otis, and Knox. A service to celebrate Shona's life will be held at Woodend Methodist Church, 86 Main North Road, Woodend, on Wednesday, January 15, at 2.00pm, followed by drinks at the Rangiora RSA Club, 82 Victoria Street, Rangiora. Messages to the Skelley family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020