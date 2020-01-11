Shona SKELLEY

Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Woodend Methodist Church
86 Main North Road
Woodend
On January 8, 2020, at home with her family in Rangiora. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Mischa, Luarna, Caillin and Louisa. NanMa of Storm-Kate, Nikita, Taidgh, Otis, and Knox. A service to celebrate Shona's life will be held at Woodend Methodist Church, 86 Main North Road, Woodend, on Wednesday, January 15, at 2.00pm, followed by drinks at the Rangiora RSA Club, 82 Victoria Street, Rangiora. Messages to the Skelley family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020
