SARGEANT,
Shona Margaret (Grant):
1947 - 2020
Shona passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor, she is survived by her children Samuel and David along with step-son John. Sister of Robert, Ainsley, Lynette and Marina. Mother-in-law of Amy and Sharon; grandmother of Leopold, Emily, Marie, and Damian; great-grandmother of Caleb and Ashton. Shona spent her career as a Canterbury physiotherapist making a difference to many with her skill and empathy. She will be missed by us all. In accordance with Shona's wishes a small family remembrance will be held when travellers can return from overseas. Messages can be sent via [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
www.yesforcompassion.org.nz
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020