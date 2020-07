SARGEANT,Shona Margaret (Grant):1947 - 2020Shona passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor, she is survived by her children Samuel and David along with step-son John. Sister of Robert, Ainsley, Lynette and Marina. Mother-in-law of Amy and Sharon; grandmother of Leopold, Emily, Marie, and Damian; great-grandmother of Caleb and Ashton. Shona spent her career as a Canterbury physiotherapist making a difference to many with her skill and empathy. She will be missed by us all. In accordance with Shona's wishes a small family remembrance will be held when travellers can return from overseas. Messages can be sent via [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to