Shona SANDFORD

Guest Book
  • "R.I.P Beautiful lady , you ment so much to so many people ,..."
    - Michelle Arnst
  • "Rest in peace my dear friend"
    - Mary Edgeworth
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

SANDFORD,
Shona Ann (nee Colombus):
On June 19, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Loved mother of Michael, Shane, Leona, and Corinne, special nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherished sister to Bill and the late Valire, Aunty Shona to all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Shona Sandford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In memory of Shona, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Shona's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, June 25, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.