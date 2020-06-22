SANDFORD,
Shona Ann (nee Colombus):
On June 19, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Loved mother of Michael, Shane, Leona, and Corinne, special nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherished sister to Bill and the late Valire, Aunty Shona to all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Shona Sandford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In memory of Shona, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Shona's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, June 25, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020