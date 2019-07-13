NICHOLLS, Shona Dayal
(Dhaiben) (nee Bhana):
Peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital. Aged 63 years. Dearly loved mother of Michael and Paul, youngest daughter of the late Dayal and Nandee Bhana, sister and sister-in-law of Amrat and Ramila, Laxmi and late Manu Govind, Chhotu and Lila, late Parsot and Champa, Balvant and Ranjan. Many thanks to her separated husband Jim, and the staff of Rosewood for their loving care of Shona. Messages to the family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The service to celebrate Shona's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1.30pm. Interment thereafter at Sydenham Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019