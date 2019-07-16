JOHNSTONE, Shona:
Shona passed away peacefully, at 93 years of age, in her Wanaka home on July 9, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Peter Johnstone, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rob and Jean, Hanlin and Kate, Deanie and Mark, Hilary and Bruce. Adored Nan of Clarke and Grace, Prue, Hamish, Harriet and Oli, Isabel and Cilla, and proud great-grandmother of Zoe, Romy and Hector. A private family farewell was held at her home as per her wishes. Please send messages to Hilary at 382 Maori Pa Rd, RD1, Delaware Bay, Nelson 7071.
Published in The Press from July 16 to July 17, 2019