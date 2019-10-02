HOLDGATE, Shona Dawn (nee MacDonald):
On September 30, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a brief illness, loved wife of the late Bevan, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deirdre and Daniel Foulkes, and Donna and Craig McInnes. A loving and much loved Grandma/Nona of Jonathan, Isaac, Amy and Craig, Callum, Maggie and Brenna.
Shona's light shone brightly to the last and she will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Messages may be addressed to the Holdgate family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Shona's life will be held in the Opawa Community Church, cnr Opawa and Aynsley Terrace, Christchurch, on Sunday, October 6, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019