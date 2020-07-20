HENDERSON, Shona
Rosalie (nee Nelmes):
On July 16, 2020, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Henderson (Rotherham). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce (deceased), and Kevin and Jules (Poplars Station). Loved Grandma of Jordan, and Geoffrey; Milly, William and Georgia, and Great-Grandma of Taylor and Jaxon.
"Will be sadly missed"
Messages to the family of Shona Henderson C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Amuri St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/srhenderson1620 A celebration of Shona's life will be held at the Rotherham Hall, corner of Heaton Street and East Street, Rotherham, on Friday, July 24, at 2.00pm, followed by burial at the Rotherham Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2020