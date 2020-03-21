Acknowledgment

CALVERT, Shona:

Brenda, Alistair, Judy, Sally, Irene, their partners and all our family, sincerely thank all those who provided love and support to Shona, and ourselves, especially the Clare House carers over the past 2.5 years. We are very grateful for the visits, flowers, cards and messages of comfort we each received on her passing. Thank you so much to all who attended the celebration of Shona's life, and shared your memories of our loving and deeply caring Mum. Special thanks to Ngaire for taking the service, the St David's people for set-up, flowers and music and also Sandy and the MacDonald and Weston team for their valued care and assistance.

Our loss is immeasurable, but so is the love she left behind.

At peace with the Lord.



