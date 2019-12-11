BUTLER,
Shona Margaret (Margaret):
On December 7, 2019, at her home in Fox Glacier, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harold. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Jane, Philip and Ruth, and a loved nana of Christie-Lee (deceased), Luke, Isaac, and Hamish. Loved sister of Daphne, and Shirley and the late Mervyn and Allan, and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Butler family, c/- PO Box 162, Hokitika 7842. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Stafford and Bealey Street, Hokitika, on Saturday December 14, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Following the service Margaret will be laid to rest with Harold in the Hokitika Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019