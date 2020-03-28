WILLIAMS,
Shirley Margaret:
Passed away very peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved and admired mother of Jocelyn McGregor, Robyn and Earle Borrell, and David and Katrina McGregor, and a loved and respected gran and great-gran. Loved wife of the late Roland Williams. A wonderful friend and companion. A dedicated long-standing community volunteer at Redcliffs Library.
Her strength, creativity and capacity for joy will go on
in each of us.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Williams, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020