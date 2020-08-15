Shirley VAN KASTEREN

Death Notice


VAN KASTEREN, Shirley
June (formerly Nicholson)
(nee Lane):

Shirley slipped away peacefully on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Burlington Rest Home, surrounded by love. Now reunited with her beloved husband, Kees. An adored mother, mother-in-law, treasured nana, great-grandmother/grand-nan to her family in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom. A much loved daughter, sister and aunty. The family wish to thank the staff at Burlington Rest Home for the care they gave Shirley especially in her final days, ensuring that her passing was with dignity and compassion. At Shirley's request a private cremation has taken place. A family celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date.

"Love is the only thing
that we can carry with us
when we go".
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020
