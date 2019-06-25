TULL, Shirley Evelyn
(formerly Evans):
On June 23, 2019 at Kaiapoi Lodge Hospital, Kaiapoi. Aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of Barry, and the late Ray Evans. Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn, Murray (deceased) and Karen. Dearly loved stepmother of Robyn and Andrew, Morris and Kym, Neil and Nikki. Special Nana to Kimberley, Morgan, and Robbie; David, Tony, and Mark; Josh, Lyssi, Kady, and Emma. Great-Nana of Georgia, Lochie, and Pax. Special thanks to the staff at Kaiapoi Lodge for their continuing care and support of Shirley. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road) Rangiora, on Friday, June 28, at 2pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Tull family c/- P O Box 35 Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from June 25 to June 27, 2019