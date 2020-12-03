STOKES, Shirley Agnes:
On December 1, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham (Snow/Reg), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Ken Ford, and Graham (Snow) (Kaikoura); treasured Nan of Amanda and Mark Tomlinson, Clint Ford and Donna, Trish and Nick Henderson (Scotland); Great-Nan of Sheree, Kerryn, Zane; Lachie, Sam; Olivia, and Callum; loved sister of the late John Kerr, Mary Bellis, Eric Hornsby, and Heather Absalom, and loved by her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Andrea Wheeler, and the many others who have helped with Shirley's care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Stokes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545, or if preferred, please leave an online tribute. At Shirley's request, a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2020