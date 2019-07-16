STOKES,
Shirley Joan Audrey:
Peacefully on July 15, 2019, at MacKenzie Healthcare Geraldine, in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late Barry Stokes and the late Maurice Counsell. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Kim Tulley, Grant Counsell and Noelene Lennon and late Raymond, Janette and Robert Counsell. Cherished Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Thursday, July 18, at 1pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Wallingford Home, Temuka and MacKenzie Healthcare Geraldine for their loving care of Shirley. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia New Zealand will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 1014 Timaru-Temuka Highway, RD 25, Temuka, 7985.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2019