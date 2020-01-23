SKURR, Shirley Eleanor:
On January 21, 2020, at Nazareth House, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Patrizia, Eleanor and Barry, Anthony, Jill. Much loved by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Nazareth House Chapel and Fitzgerald House for their care. Messages to the Skurr Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A commemorative service for Shirley will be held in the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, on Monday, January 27 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020