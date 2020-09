SINCLAIR,Shirley Catherine:Passed away on September 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Avonlea Rest Home, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Laurie for 71 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Diane, Yvonne and Rob Green, Maureen and Barry Armstrong, and Maree and Jeff Cope, loved grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild."A long life well lived"Special thanks to Dr Gibb, and the caring staff at Avonlea Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Shirley Sinclair, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity in memory of Shirley would be appreciated. A Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 11, at 10.00am, burial to follow at the Shands Road Cemetery.